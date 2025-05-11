Five Indian Soldiers Martyred in Operation Sindoor, Says DGMO Rajiv Ghai

In a solemn announcement, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai confirmed that five Indian soldiers laid down their lives during Operation Sindoor.

“I pay my solemn homage to my five fallen colleagues and brothers from the armed forces and civilians who tragically lost their lives in Operation Sindoor,” he said during a joint press briefing on Sunday. “Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. Their sacrifices shall always be remembered.”

India Maintains Measured Posture Amidst Hostilities

Lt Gen Ghai emphasised that India’s actions during Operation Sindoor were “focused, measured and non-escalatory.” He reiterated that the operation was a response to recent terror attacks, including the deadly Pahalgam incident.

“While we have exercised restraint, any threat to India’s sovereignty, territorial integrity or the safety of our citizens will be met with decisive force,” he declared.

Tri-Services Unified in Operation Sindoor

The joint press conference featured top commanders from all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. Alongside DGMO Ghai were Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti (Director General Air Operations), Vice Admiral AN Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Major General SS Sharda.

They presented a united front while detailing the military coordination and objectives behind Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor: A Coordinated Response

Operation Sindoor, launched following the recent wave of terror strikes, marks one of the most significant tri-services military responses in recent times. The top brass shared that the operation is ongoing and aimed at dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure and preventing further infiltration attempts under the guise of ceasefire violations.