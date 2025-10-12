Five-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Water Tank Near Aghapura Dargah; Police Launch Probe

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded at the Sadar Baig Sahab Dargah in Aghhapura on Saturday when a five-year-old boy, identified as Sufiyan, accidentally fell into a water tank and drowned.

According to police, the child was playing near the dargah premises with a friend when he accidentally slipped and fell into the tank. The horrifying episode was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the area, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

Upon receiving the information, Habibnagar police rushed to the scene and registered a case. Sufiyan’s body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has left the local community in deep sorrow, as residents gathered near the dargah mourning the untimely death of the young boy. Police have begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.