Hyderabad

Five-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Water Tank Near Aghapura Dargah; Police Launch Probe

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2025 - 23:55
Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded at the Sadar Baig Sahab Dargah in Aghhapura on Saturday when a five-year-old boy, identified as Sufiyan, accidentally fell into a water tank and drowned.

According to police, the child was playing near the dargah premises with a friend when he accidentally slipped and fell into the tank. The horrifying episode was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the area, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

Upon receiving the information, Habibnagar police rushed to the scene and registered a case. Sufiyan’s body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has left the local community in deep sorrow, as residents gathered near the dargah mourning the untimely death of the young boy. Police have begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
