Flyover Freeze: Technical Glitch in Army Truck Sparks Traffic Jam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A technical malfunction in an Indian Army truck caused a significant traffic jam on the Patny flyover in Secunderabad on Friday morning. The heavy vehicle, en route from Secunderabad to Begumpet, came to a halt mid-flyover, leading to vehicular pile-up on one of the city’s busiest stretches.

Incident Sparks Morning Rush Hour Chaos

According to available information, the breakdown occurred when the army truck developed an unexpected mechanical issue, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle mid-flyover. Commuters faced delays as traffic movement slowed in the area.

Quick Police Response Clears Flyover

Upon receiving the alert, Hyderabad traffic police promptly arrived at the location and took swift action to remove the disabled truck from the flyover. Authorities worked to restore normal traffic flow, which resumed shortly afterward.

No Injuries Reported, Situation Under Control

There were no injuries or secondary accidents reported in connection with the incident. Officials confirmed that the situation was under control and urged commuters to remain patient during such unforeseen disruptions.