Hyderabad: Spoiled Fruits, No Headgear, Live Rodents: Food Safety Nightmare at Bismi Maggi and Juice Centre in Gachibowli

A surprise inspection at Bismi Maggi and Juice Centre, located near DLF Gate No. 2 in Gachibowli, revealed multiple hygiene violations and food safety concerns, raising serious questions about the eatery’s compliance with food safety standards.

During the inspection, officials noted that the FSSAI registration was not displayed prominently at the premises, a basic requirement for all food-serving establishments.

Several other critical lapses were observed:

Uncovered food items were found stored in the refrigerator.

were found stored in the refrigerator. Peeled pomegranates were discovered in a spoiled condition , unfit for consumption.

were discovered in a , unfit for consumption. Live cockroach and housefly infestations were seen in the premises.

were seen in the premises. Rodent presence was also observed, posing a significant health hazard.

was also observed, posing a significant health hazard. Employees were not wearing headgear, aprons , or other basic hygiene gear.

, or other basic hygiene gear. Food waste littering was found on the floor and inside the refrigerator.

was found on the floor and inside the refrigerator. Dustbins were left uncovered , contributing to the unsanitary environment.

, contributing to the unsanitary environment. Crucial records such as pest control reports, employee health certificates, and water analysis reports were missing.

The Food Safety Department is expected to take further action based on the severity of these violations. Consumers have been urged to remain vigilant and report unhygienic food practices at eateries.