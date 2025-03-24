Hyderabad | Cockroaches, Dead Insects, Blood Spills: Food Safety Nightmare at Mandi Restaurants

Hyderabad: Major food safety violations have been uncovered at several popular Mandi restaurants in Hyderabad following surprise inspections conducted by the Commissioner of Food Safety. Restaurants including Mandi Town and Mandi King Royal in Khairatabad, and Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen in Banjara Hills, were found to be operating in highly unhygienic conditions, raising serious health concerns.

Cockroach Infestation, Blood Spillage Found at Mandi Town

At Mandi Town, Khairatabad, food safety officers detected live cockroaches in the kitchen. The refrigeration unit was reported to be in a highly unhygienic state, with visible spillage of meat waste and blood. Patchy flooring, absence of proper drainage, and littered food waste added to the alarming situation.

Additionally, synthetic food colors were found and discarded. Inspectors noted that the drinking water tank was dirty and even contained dead insects. Food stored in the refrigerators was uncovered, unlabelled, and raw meats were dumped in a manner that could easily lead to contamination.

Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen Violates Basic Hygiene Norms

The inspection at Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen in Banjara Hills revealed patchy kitchen flooring and ceilings covered in soot. Chimneys were greasy and dusty, with no mesh on exhausts to prevent insect entry. Spoiled vegetables like mint leaves were found and discarded, while knives used were made of rust-prone iron.

Food was stored improperly, some directly on the ground without space between walls and storage racks. Though covered, the stored food items lacked proper labeling.

Mandi King Royal Also Fails Safety Standards

At Mandi King Royal in Khairatabad, food inspectors noted that refrigerators were unhygienic due to lack of defrosting, causing water droplets to drip onto uncovered food. The kitchen had patchy floors, clogged drains, and greasy chimneys.

In a serious lapse, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were stored together. Raw and semi-cooked food was kept side by side, and raw meats such as chicken and mutton were dumped in poor sanitary conditions inside the fridge.

Action Expected

All these violations highlight a dangerous disregard for food safety standards in popular restaurants. The Commissioner of Food Safety is expected to take necessary actions against the violators, including possible closure orders and heavy penalties.

Citizens are advised to stay alert and report unhygienic practices at eateries via the Food Safety Department’s official helpline or website.