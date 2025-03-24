Hyderabad: Food Safety Inspections Reveal Major Hygiene Violations in Restaurants

Hyderabad: In an ongoing effort to ensure food safety and hygiene standards across Telangana, food safety officials have intensified their inspections of various eateries and food establishments.

Recently, the food safety task force conducted a series of inspections in Hyderabad’s bustling Madhapur and Gachibowli areas, uncovering several hygiene violations and food safety concerns.

Inspection at Kshatriya Foods, Madhapur

On March 21, 2025, food safety officials visited Kshatriya Foods in Madhapur and found multiple hygiene lapses. Some of the critical violations included:

Poor Sanitation: Water stagnation, broken tiles, greasy and unclean chimneys, clogged drains, and dirty floors.

Water stagnation, broken tiles, greasy and unclean chimneys, clogged drains, and dirty floors. Insect Infestation: Presence of houseflies in the kitchen, especially in areas where vegetables were being cut.

Presence of houseflies in the kitchen, especially in areas where vegetables were being cut. Unhygienic Refrigeration: Officials discovered that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together without proper labeling. Additionally, blood from raw chicken and mutton had seeped into the fridge and frozen, posing a serious health hazard.

Officials discovered that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together without proper labeling. Additionally, blood from raw chicken and mutton had seeped into the fridge and frozen, posing a serious health hazard. Use of Synthetic Food Colors: The restaurant was found using artificial food colors, which are banned in certain food items due to potential health risks.

The restaurant was found using artificial food colors, which are banned in certain food items due to potential health risks. Food Handler Hygiene Issues: Staff members were not wearing head caps and gloves, which are mandatory for maintaining hygiene.

Staff members were not wearing head caps and gloves, which are mandatory for maintaining hygiene. Lack of Documentation: The restaurant failed to provide essential documents such as water analysis reports, pest control records, and medical fitness certificates for food handlers.

Hygiene Violations at Varalakshmi Tiffins, Gachibowli

On the same day, the food safety task force inspected Varalakshmi Tiffins in Gachibowli and identified similar issues:

Absence of Mandatory Documents: The establishment lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports.

The establishment lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports. Improper Storage of Raw Ingredients: Ingredients were stored directly on the floor, increasing the risk of contamination.

Ingredients were stored directly on the floor, increasing the risk of contamination. Drainage and Waste Disposal Issues: Drains on the premises were clogged, leading to water stagnation and improper disposal of food waste. Officials noted that food waste was thrown directly into the drain and was not being removed regularly.

Drains on the premises were clogged, leading to water stagnation and improper disposal of food waste. Officials noted that food waste was thrown directly into the drain and was not being removed regularly. Rodent Infestation: Rats were spotted near the kitchen, but the restaurant had no rodent traps in place.

Rats were spotted near the kitchen, but the restaurant had no rodent traps in place. Unclean Kitchen Area: The inspectors found open dustbins, unclean walls, broken flooring, greasy exhausts, and an unsanitary grinding area with chutney spilled over the walls.

The inspectors found open dustbins, unclean walls, broken flooring, greasy exhausts, and an unsanitary grinding area with chutney spilled over the walls. Use of Damaged and Unclean Utensils: The officials noted that many plastic utensils were either broken or unclean, further adding to hygiene concerns.

Serious Lapses at Subbayya Gari Hotel, Kondapur

A day earlier, on March 20, the task force inspected Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kondapur near Gachibowli. Officials raised several red flags regarding hygiene and food safety practices at the establishment:

Non-Compliance with FSSAI Regulations: The restaurant did not display its FSSAI license, a mandatory requirement for food businesses.

The restaurant did not display its FSSAI license, a mandatory requirement for food businesses. Severe Kitchen Hygiene Issues: Officials described the kitchen as “very unhygienic,” citing unclean walls, patchy and broken flooring, clogged drains overflowing with food waste, greasy exhaust systems, and dirty stoves.

Officials described the kitchen as “very unhygienic,” citing unclean walls, patchy and broken flooring, clogged drains overflowing with food waste, greasy exhaust systems, and dirty stoves. Improper Vegetable Storage: Vegetables were stored in a manner that resulted in them drying out, affecting their freshness and quality.

Vegetables were stored in a manner that resulted in them drying out, affecting their freshness and quality. Poor Store Room Conditions: Inspectors found the storage area in a “pathetic” state, with inadequate maintenance and cleanliness.

Inspectors found the storage area in a “pathetic” state, with inadequate maintenance and cleanliness. Unsafe Cooking Oil Practices: The team collected samples of used cooking oil for laboratory analysis, as the restaurant was not monitoring Total Polar Compounds (TPC) levels in reused oil. Excessive TPC levels can lead to health risks, including digestive issues and cardiovascular diseases. As per FSSAI guidelines, edible oil containing more than 25% TPC is considered unsafe for human consumption.

Food Safety Task Force Intensifies Inspections

Authorities have been conducting frequent inspections of eateries in Gachibowli and surrounding areas to enforce strict food safety standards. The recent findings highlight the need for increased vigilance and stringent measures to ensure consumer safety.

Public Health Concerns and Expert Recommendations

Experts warn that poor hygiene in food establishments can lead to serious health risks, including food poisoning, bacterial infections, and long-term health complications. Food safety officials are urging restaurant owners to adhere to hygiene protocols, including:

Regular cleaning and maintenance of kitchen areas.

Proper storage of raw and cooked food to prevent cross-contamination.

Ensuring staff hygiene by mandating the use of gloves, head caps, and clean uniforms.

Routine pest control measures to prevent infestations.

Monitoring and regulating the use of cooking oil to prevent harmful compounds from forming.

Future Actions and Legal Consequences

Food safety officials have issued warnings to the inspected restaurants, directing them to address the violations immediately. Failure to comply with safety regulations could result in fines, temporary closures, or even permanent shutdowns in extreme cases.

Authorities have reassured the public that routine inspections will continue across Hyderabad to ensure that food establishments maintain the highest safety standards.

For consumers, it is essential to remain cautious while dining out and report any visible hygiene concerns to the food safety department. Public awareness and stricter enforcement of regulations can help ensure a safer and healthier dining experience for all.