FSSAI Warns Wrapping Food in Newspapers Can Be Hazardous to Health

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong warning against the FSSAI Warns Wrapping Food in Newspapers Can Be Hazardous to Health, storing, and consuming food using newspapers. Despite being a common practice in Indian households, this habit poses significant health risks due to harmful chemicals and contaminants in newspaper ink. The regulatory body urges consumers, vendors, and state governments to take immediate action to curb this practice.

The Common Yet Dangerous Practice

In many Indian households, food items, especially fried or oily delicacies like samosas, jalebis, and pakoras, are often wrapped in newspapers. This method is not only convenient but also cost-effective for food vendors. However, have you ever stopped to think about the potential health hazards lurking in that seemingly harmless piece of paper?

What Makes Newspapers Unsafe for Food Wrapping?

FSSAI highlights several risks associated with using newspapers for food packaging:

Toxic Chemicals in Ink Newspaper ink contains bioactive materials , including lead and heavy metals , which can leach into food.

, including and , which can leach into food. Over time, ingestion of these chemicals can lead to severe health complications such as neurological disorders and organ damage. Pathogen Contamination Newspapers are exposed to various environmental conditions during distribution.

This exposure makes them vulnerable to bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens that can contaminate food and cause foodborne illnesses. Regulatory Concerns FSSAI has implemented the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018 , which explicitly prohibit the use of newspapers for wrapping, covering, or serving food.

, which explicitly prohibit the use of newspapers for wrapping, covering, or serving food. The regulations emphasize using food-grade containers and safe packaging materials as alternatives.

Health Risks of Consuming FSSAI Warns Wrapping Food in Newspapers Can Be Hazardous to Health

Here are some of the potential health risks linked to this unsafe practice:

Chemical Poisoning Lead and other toxic substances in ink can affect the nervous system, kidneys, and liver.

Gastrointestinal Infections Bacterial or viral contamination can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, and other digestive issues.

Long-term Health Effects Continuous exposure to heavy metals may contribute to chronic illnesses, including cancer.



FSSAI’s Recommendations

The FSSAI has urged food businesses, consumers, and vendors to adopt safer alternatives. Here’s what they suggest:

Avoid Using Newspapers Do not use newspapers to wrap, serve, or absorb oil from fried foods.

Opt for Food-Grade Materials Use recommended safe packaging materials such as butter paper , parchment paper , or food-grade containers .

Awareness Campaigns State governments have been requested to educate vendors and the public about the dangers of this practice.



How Can You Contribute?

As a responsible consumer, here’s what you can do to ensure food safety:

Say No to Newspapers Politely refuse food wrapped in newspapers and educate vendors about the risks.

Promote Safer Alternatives Encourage the use of hygienic and eco-friendly packaging.

Spread Awareness Share this information with your community to reduce health risks associated with this practice.



Why Food-Grade Packaging Matters

Switching to food-grade packaging isn’t just a regulatory requirement—it’s a health necessity. Food-grade materials are:

Free from harmful chemicals.

Designed to withstand hot and oily food.

Safe for long-term food storage.

FSSAI’s Call to Action

The regulatory authority is working closely with state governments to curb the use of newspapers in food packaging. Letters have been sent to state officials urging them to launch awareness campaigns and enforce the regulations.

FSSAI’s statement:

“Consumers’ health and well-being must be prioritized over convenience or cost. Safer alternatives to newspapers are readily available and should be adopted across the board.”

Impact on Food Vendors

While food vendors may initially find the transition challenging due to higher costs of safe packaging, the long-term benefits far outweigh the drawbacks. By switching to approved materials, vendors can:

Enhance their credibility.

Protect their customers’ health.

Avoid potential legal consequences of non-compliance.

Conclusion

The FSSAI’s warning serves as a wake-up call for all stakeholders—consumers, vendors, and state authorities alike. Wrapping food in newspapers may be an age-old practice, but it’s time to move towards healthier and safer alternatives. Prioritizing food safety today can prevent serious health complications tomorrow.