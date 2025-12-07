FootDoctor Hospital Hosts Diabetic Foot Care Walkathon; Venkaiah Naidu Leads Awareness Drive

Hyderabad: With India now recognised as the diabetes capital of the world, health experts are emphasising the urgent need for public awareness on diabetic foot care. In an effort to highlight the growing risk of foot complications among diabetics, FootDoctor Hospital organised a walkathon in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The event was inaugurated by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Tollywood actor Sushant, KIMS Hospitals CMD Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, and Delhi Public School Chairman Ramesh Gorantla.

According to global statistics, 15–25% of people with diabetes are at risk of developing foot ulcers, many of which can lead to amputation if not treated promptly. Doctors at the event emphasised that foot health is often neglected, despite being one of the most vulnerable areas for diabetic complications.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu stressed the importance of early detection and timely treatment.

“Diabetes often begins silently. Many people discover it only after complications arise. Eyes and feet require special attention. Ignoring foot injuries or ulcers has led many to undergo amputations,” he said. He urged people to adopt an active lifestyle through walking, yoga, or other physical activity and warned that dependence on smartphones and gadgets has drastically reduced daily physical movement.

Delhi Public School Chairman Ramesh Gorantla highlighted the rising incidence of diabetes in young people.

“Earlier, diabetes affected mainly those above 50 or 60. Now, younger individuals are increasingly at risk. Even a small injury can take much longer to heal in diabetics. Without timely treatment, complications can lead to amputation,” he noted. He added that early foot screening in children can identify issues like flat feet, helping prevent long-term problems.

Tollywood actor Sushant pointed out the lack of awareness about podiatry.

“People know specialists for eyes, bones, or heart—but very few know that there are specialists for foot care. With diabetes so common, everyone should pay attention to foot abnormalities and consult foot clinics immediately,” he said.

Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospitals, underlined the severity of diabetic foot conditions.

“About a quarter of diabetics will develop foot ulcers. Due to nerve damage, many may not feel pain, leading to neglect. Around 85% of diabetic amputations are linked to untreated foot ulcers. Regular foot checks are essential,” he explained.

Dr. Narendranadh Meda, Director & CEO of FootDoctor Hospital and a vascular, endovascular, and podiatry surgeon, said that neuropathy often prevents diabetic patients from recognising injuries.

“Even small wounds can lead to severe infections. Regular diabetic check-ups, including foot exams, can prevent amputations. Today’s walkathon aims to create awareness—foot health must be taken seriously,” he said.

As part of the event, FootDoctor Hospital launched the Dr. Wound App, enabling patients to receive safe, guided wound treatment at home. Through remote monitoring by specialists, the app helps reduce unnecessary hospital visits, saving time and cost. The hospital also introduced an advanced machine for creating customised footwear tailored to individual foot shapes, offering enhanced protection for diabetic patients and reducing the risk of injuries.

