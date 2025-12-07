Grand Response to Telangana 2nd Interschool Taekwondo Championship

Hyderabad: The Telangana 2nd Interschool Taekwondo Championship, held on 6th December 2025 at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, drew an enthusiastic response as hundreds of young athletes demonstrated exceptional skill, discipline, and sportsmanship.

Organized by the Taekwondo Association of Telangana (TAT), the championship emerged as one of the largest and most successful school-level Taekwondo events in recent years.

This year’s edition saw participation from nearly 50 schools within Hyderabad district, along with competitors from more than 15 other districts across Telangana. With close to 500 student participants, the event underscored the rising interest in Taekwondo among schoolchildren and the continued efforts of TAT to strengthen martial arts at the grassroots level.

Among the various segments, the Little Champs category captivated the crowd. The youngest competitors impressed judges and spectators alike with their enthusiasm, confidence, and discipline. Their spirited performances earned loud applause, becoming the highlight of the day.

The championship was graced by key dignitaries who have been instrumental in promoting Taekwondo across Telangana. Notable attendees included TAT General Secretary Mir Wahaj Ali Khan, Kunchetty Khelkshetra Founder K. Maheshwar, TAT President G. Krishna, TAT Treasurer Maruthi, and Technical Chairman Narsimha. Their participation boosted the morale of the young athletes and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to nurturing emerging martial arts talent in the state.

The event concluded with appreciation for all participants and organisers, marking another milestone in Telangana’s growing Taekwondo journey.