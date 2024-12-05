For Nakash Aziz returning to ‘Pushpa’ universe is a homecoming

Mumbai: The Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ released in theatres on Thursday and has unleashed a euphoria in the masses. However, playback singer Nakash Aziz, who crooned the track ‘Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and has also lent his voice to ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, has shared that the ‘Pushpa’ franchise holds a very special place in his illustrious discography.

Sung by Nakash Aziz, ‘Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda’ captured the raw, unfiltered energy of the film and contributed significantly to its massive cultural impact. Its electrifying beats, powerful lyrics, and Nakash’s spirited voice resonated with audiences across India, making it an instant chartbuster and a cornerstone of the film’s mass appeal.

His voice in ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ adds another fine layer to the fim’s soundscape.

Talking about the track, Nakash told IANS, “The title track of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was a game-changer, and being a part of its journey was an incredible experience. Returning for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ feels like coming back home to something iconic. While Pushpa left a lasting impact on audiences across the globe, the excitement for the second part has only skyrocketed”.

He further mentioned, “The ‘Pushpa’ franchise holds a very special place in my heart and career. The songs, the dialogues, and the swag of Allu Arjun have resonated with fans all over. To be the voice behind such a dynamic and iconic character is a privilege I deeply cherish”.

The singer shared that it’s rare for a film franchise to have such a massive impact, and he is proud to contribute to its legacy.

“Hopefully, the audience will have the same impact on resonating with the voice behind the iconic Pushpa anthem as much as the film”, he added.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar, also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film is a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.