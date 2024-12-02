Vikrant Massey Announces Break from Films, Says It’s Time to ‘Recalibrate’

New Delhi: In an unexpected move, actor Vikrant Massey, known for his roles in films like 12th Fail, Lootera, and A Death in the Gunj, announced on Monday that he is taking a break from films to “recalibrate” and focus on his personal life. The actor made the announcement on Instagram, stating that it was time to step back and return home, not just as a husband, father, and son, but also as an actor.

This announcement comes just weeks after the release of his film The Sabarmati Report, which examines the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. During the promotions for the film, Massey revealed that he had received death threats on social media but remained unfazed, insisting that the film was based purely on facts.

Massey, 37, has recently garnered significant acclaim for his performances in 2023’s 12th Fail and the Netflix film Sector 26. He expressed deep gratitude for the support he has received from his fans over the years, calling it “phenomenal.”

The actor, who welcomed his first child, son Vardaan, with wife Sheetal Thakur in February, said that the break was necessary for him to reconnect with his family and focus on his personal life. “As I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor,” he shared on Instagram.

Massey also revealed that he has one more release scheduled for 2025, which will be his final film for the time being. “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted!” he wrote.

Vikrant Massey’s decision to step away from the spotlight comes after a successful and varied career in both television and film. He gained widespread recognition through TV series like Balika Vadhu and later built a solid reputation in films and web series, including Mirzapur.

Massey’s move to take a break from acting echoes a similar step taken by actress Zaira Wasim in 2019. Wasim, the breakout star of Dangal, announced her “disassociation” from acting, citing that the profession conflicted with her faith and personal beliefs.

As Vikrant Massey takes this time off, his fans and the industry will eagerly await his upcoming release in 2025, marking a significant chapter in his career.