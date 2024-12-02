Relief for Ram Gopal Varma in Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra PradeshEntertainment

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted relief to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, advising the police against taking any hasty action against him in an ongoing case.

Fouzia Farhana2 December 2024 - 15:59
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted relief to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, advising the police against taking any hasty action against him in an ongoing case.

The court’s directive comes after Varma approached the High Court seeking protection from potential legal action. While details of the case were not disclosed in the court’s interim order, the High Court emphasized the importance of adhering to proper procedures before initiating any measures.

Varma, known for his controversial statements and bold filmmaking, has been at the center of several legal and social controversies in the past. The latest case appears to have attracted significant public and media attention.

The High Court’s directive provides temporary relief to the filmmaker, while further legal proceedings are expected to clarify the matter.

