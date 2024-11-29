AP Employees’ Association President Venkataram Reddy Arrested for Illegal Party

Amaravati: The president of the Andhra Pradesh Employees’ Association, Venkataram Reddy, was arrested by police on charges of organizing an illegal party with several employees.

The arrest follows an investigation into the event, which reportedly took place without the required permits and involved the consumption of alcohol.

The Excise Department officials have filed a case against the employees who were present at the gathering, accusing them of violating alcohol-related laws. Reports suggest that the party was held with the intention of influencing the upcoming Secretariat elections, leading to accusations of bribery and attempts to manipulate the election process.

Authorities are closely scrutinizing the details of the party, and further investigations are underway to determine the involvement of other individuals. The event has raised concerns about the ethical conduct of public servants and the misuse of power for political gains.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has promised swift action against anyone found guilty of using public office for personal or political advantage. The case has sparked a wider debate about accountability and transparency in government operations, especially ahead of key elections.