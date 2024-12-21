For Sonu Nigam, Mohammed Rafi is more of a God than a Guru

Mumbai: Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who is set to perform the tribute ‘Sau Saal Pehle’ with a 50-member orchestra for the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, has said that he always treated the later singer as a God more than a guru.

The ‘Satrangi Re’ singer spoke with IANS and opened up about the relationship he has with the late singer, who inspires him every day.

Sonu told IANS, “Rafi sahab has been my first guru after my father and mother, because they are the ones who introduced me to his greatness. I have not just treated him like a teacher, I have treated him like a God. I have worshipped him and he has taught me, of course I have listened to so many other singers.

But my primary inspiration has been Rafi sahab and I am so elated that on his 100th birthday, I have been given the honour to celebrate his 100th birthday by his family, Shahid Rafi, Firdaus and my guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab’s children, Rabbani and his wife Namrata”.

He further mentioned, “I am so honoured that out of all his disciples, I got this good fortune and I am really thankful to God”.

There’s also a biopic based on Mohammed Rafi in the works. Ask him if it is 4 decades too late to honour the legend with a biopic, and he disagrees saying everything is predestined, and it will happen at its time.

He said, “Even I learnt about it recently. I am very happy. I always feel that you can’t plan anything, whenever it’s bound to happen, it happens. Like people have been trying for Kishore Kumar’s biopic, but it hasn’t happened as yet, you see. So it will happen eventually when it’s meant to happen and same with Rafi sahab’s biopic also. And I really hope that it turns out to be a super duper hit”.

‘Sau Saal Pehle’ is organised by NR Talent and Event Management, and is set to be held on December 24, on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the legend, at NMACC in Mumbai.