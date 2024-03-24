Former BRS MP booked for cheating, forgery

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have booked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar for allegedly cheating and forgery in a case of land grabbing.

A case has been registered at Banjara Hills police station against Santosh Kumar, a former Rajya Sabha member and nephew of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The case was booked on a complaint by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) regarding alleged trespass and acts of conspiracy and forgery with regard to its land in the upscale Banjara Hills.

A representative of the company stated in his complaint that it purchased 1,350 square yards of land in Banjara Hills in 2010. NECL had also obtained a statement of encumbrance on the property last year. Recently, the company came to know that two rooms were constructed and on enquiry with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), it was found that the tax is being paid on NECL premises by Santosh Kumar and Linga Sridhar Reddy by fabricating the door numbers.

The NECL representative said that it is confirmed that the trespassers created a forged and fabricated document to grab the land.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 447 (criminal trespass) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) against Santosh Kumar and Linga Reddy and took up investigation.