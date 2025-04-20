Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces Global Arrest Warrant Request from Bangladesh Police

Dhaka: In a dramatic escalation of legal action, the Bangladesh Police Headquarters has formally requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 others. The move comes amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged plot to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Red Notice to Track Hasina and Key Awami League Leaders

According to a report in The Dhaka Tribune, Assistant Inspector General (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor confirmed that the application was submitted as part of legal proceedings involving charges of inciting civil war and destabilizing the transitional administration.

“These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings,” Sagor stated.

Once issued, the Interpol Red Notice would enable international law enforcement to locate and detain Sheikh Hasina and her associates, pending extradition or other legal procedures.

Hasina Facing Over 100 Criminal Charges

Former PM Sheikh Hasina, who fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a massive student-led uprising, is currently reported to be residing in India. She is facing over 100 criminal cases, including charges of mass murder, corruption, and crimes against humanity.

The request to Interpol was reportedly backed by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office of the International Crimes Tribunal, which urged action back in November 2024.

Fallout from the Collapse of the Awami League Government

The 16-year rule of the Awami League under Hasina came to an abrupt end following weeks of nationwide protests. Since her departure, several former ministers and top party officials have been arrested or have fled the country.

In a recent online address from India, Hasina accused the Yunus-led transitional government of turning Bangladesh into a “hub of terrorism and lawlessness.”

Global Implications of Interpol’s Involvement

The involvement of Interpol signifies a turning point in the case, elevating it to an international level. If the Red Notice is approved, it will significantly increase the chances of international cooperation in Hasina’s arrest.

The outcome of this request could have major implications not only for Bangladesh’s political future but also for international diplomacy and law enforcement cooperation in South Asia.