Fraudster Posing as UK Doctor Dupes Hyderabad Woman of ₹35 Lakh Through Fake Accident Call

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crimes Police of Hyderabad City have issued a warning to the citizens about a growing trend of “accident and impersonation scams” being carried out through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

In a recent case, a 61-year-old woman from Hyderabad lost Rs 35.23 lakh after being duped by a fraudster posing as a doctor from London. The victim reportedly received a WhatsApp call from a person claiming to be Dr. Steve Rodriguez, a urologist from South Manchester General Hospital, who falsely informed her that her son had met with a serious accident at London Airport and required urgent medical treatment.

Also Read: Komatireddy Wins Hearts: Donates ₹1 Lakh for School Labs, Promises Scholarships for Meritorious Students

Panicked and believing the story, the woman transferred money in multiple transactions between August 8 and September 18, 2025. Later, she realized she had been deceived when the alleged doctor’s WhatsApp account was deleted.

Cyber Crimes Police have urged citizens to exercise caution while responding to distress messages or calls on social media, especially when requests for money are involved. Authorities emphasized that ‘verification through official channels’ is essential before making any financial transfers in such situations.