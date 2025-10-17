Komatireddy Wins Hearts: Donates ₹1 Lakh for School Labs, Promises Scholarships for Meritorious Students

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of humility and generosity, Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paused his convoy to interact with school students at Mamidal village in Tipparti mandal on Friday, while returning from the inauguration of an IKP Paddy Procurement Center.

Moved by the enthusiasm of the children waiting to meet him, the Minister stopped his convoy, greeted the students affectionately, and asked them about their requirements. The students requested facilities for a digital lab, a science lab, and an additional classroom for their school.

Responding immediately, the Minister called the school principal to ascertain the details. On learning that the estimated cost would be around ₹60,000, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy donated ₹1 lakh on the spot, instructing that the funds be used for the digital and science labs. He also assured that a new classroom would be constructed soon.

Appreciating the students’ interest in studies, the Minister announced a cash prize of ₹25,000 each for those scoring 9.5 GPA and above in the upcoming Class 10 examinations. He further promised to sponsor their intermediate education, encouraging them to pursue excellence.

“Education shapes your future — study well and make your families proud. God bless you,” he told the students, drawing applause and chants of “Thank you, Venkat Reddy Sir!” from the delighted children.

The Minister’s spontaneous act of kindness once again reflected his enduring commitment to education and his deep connection with the people.