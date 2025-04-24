Free Summer Camp for Children at Traffic Training Institute, Goshamahal

Hyderabad: In an effort to strengthen citizen-friendly policing and enhance traffic awareness among the younger generation, the Hyderabad Traffic Police, in collaboration with Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Pvt. Ltd, is organizing a Free Summer Camp for Children at the Traffic Training Institute, Goshamahal.

Camp Highlights Multiple Skill-Based Activities

The camp is open to children who have completed Class 6 up to those currently appearing for Class 10 (for both boys and girls). Activities will include traffic awareness and safety, self-defence, dance and music, painting and cartooning, handwriting improvement, and personality development.

Schedule and Registration Details

The summer camp will be held from May 5 to 10, between 9:30 AM and 12:00 Noon. Registrations begin on April 25, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up early due to limited slots.

For registration and further details, parents can contact:

Inspector G. Harish , Liaison Officer, at 8712660655

, Liaison Officer, at Office Assistant, at 9848063345

Parents are requested to arrange transportation for their children during the camp.

Joint Commissioner Encourages Participation

D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, urged parents to take advantage of this opportunity to instill road safety values and confidence-building skills in children through interactive learning.