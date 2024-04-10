Maharashtra

Frozen rat embedded in iceblock of Junnar factory

In a chiller, a dead rat was found frozen in a block of ice allegedly sourced from an ice-manufacturing factory in Junnar, raising questions about hygiene and public health here on Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Frozen rat embedded in iceblock of Junnar factory
Frozen rat embedded in iceblock of Junnar factory

Pune: In a chiller, a dead rat was found frozen in a block of ice allegedly sourced from an ice-manufacturing factory in Junnar, raising questions about hygiene and public health here on Wednesday.

Related Stories
Ola electric scooter catches fire in Pune, company responds(video)
World Cup 2023: Tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune go on sale on August 31
55 days after NCP breakup, Sharad Pawar claims ‘no split’
Maha Opposition to hold ‘black-flags’ protest against PM Modi in Pune
‘We don’t want any Muslim resident in our village’

The discovery was made by a wholesale and retail ice vendor who supplies the bulk ice blocks to factories, hotels, restaurants and even street vendors selling different types of chilled drinks like fruit or dry fruit juices and milk-shakes, sugar-cane juice, lassi-chhaas-thandais, syrup-sherbet waters, ice-golas, or desserts like faloodas, etc., that are savoured by thousands daily.

When the shocked vendor saw the dead rodent sticking out of its frozen rat hole — from the ice-block purportedly sourced from a Junnar unit — he and others clicked photos/video clips, which have gone viral and sparked howls of protest among the citizenry on social media.

Many have raised accusing fingers at the Pune district officials, state Food & Drugs Administration and other concerned agencies for the severe lapse at the height of summer when ice and ice-based foods-desserts are in great demand.

Rattled by the alien in the ice, furious locals have demanded that the relevant agencies should immediately conduct raids and check whether the health-hygiene parameters are being adhered to or not and act on the matter.

The development comes barely days after people found samosas ‘stuffed’ with used condom packs, tobacco, pebbles and sand that were served at the staff canteen of an automobile major in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwada.

The Pune Police have booked a total of five persons belonging to an external private food caterer, while one was arrested and presently cooling his heels in judicial custody till April 22 as further probe is underway, said Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Katkar of Chikhli Police Station.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Back to top button