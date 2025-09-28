Future City Project Takes Shape in Rangareddy, Bhatti Vikramarka Hails It as India’s Crown Jewel

Hyderabad: The Future City is emerging as a remarkable urban center with industries in IT, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, along with an international stadium. This city represents the future, and I believe it will significantly influence the future of our entire nation,” stated Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

He made these comments during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Bharat Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building and the Greenfield Radial Road-1 in Mirkhanpet, Rangareddy district, on Sunday.

With its elevated corridors, state-of-the-art roads, and a central metro rail, “no other city in India features such a system,” Bhatti noted.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Future City, Unveils Plans for Skill University, Underground Power Network by 2026

“I discussed and obtained approval from the Union Minister during my visit to Delhi for connecting Future City to Hyderabad International Airport by road and linking it to Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amaravati, extending all the way to Bandar Port via a greenfield road,” Bhatti Vikramarka added.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed tremendous satisfaction upon viewing photographs of these projects, noting that the journey from Future City to Bengaluru showcases the city’s remarkable transformation.

He characterised Hyderabad not as an “Old City,” but rather as the “Original City,” highlighting the government’s impressive development efforts.

“The Future City is being developed through various initiatives that utilise Artificial Intelligence technology. It is set to become not only a treasure for India but for the entire world. This city will attract outstanding medical and educational facilities to the nearby regions. While people often travel nationwide or internationally for employment, when inquired about where to find a secure, tranquil, and lasting home, they will refer to Future City,’ he noted.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed his hopes to God for the prompt completion of the Future City construction project, which has been launched with strong determination by the people’s government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He urged the local community to participate in its development. ‘This city will be remembered in history—serving as a crown jewel not just for the nation, but for the entire world,’ he remarked.