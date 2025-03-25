Gabba to be demolished post 2032 Olympics, Brisbane to get new stadium

Brisbane’s beloved Gabba stadium is set to be demolished following the 2032 Olympic Games, with plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium in the Victoria Park area of Brisbane. The new state-of-the-art venue will be built as part of the Olympic infrastructure, marking the end of an era for the Gabba, which has long been a staple for Australian cricket and sports fans.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli unveiled the exciting plans on Tuesday, confirming that cricket will be the central focus of the new venue. This announcement provides clarity and relief for cricket fans in Queensland, who had been in limbo due to the uncertainty surrounding the Gabba’s future after the state secured the 2032 Olympic Games bid in 2021.

Cricket Australia Celebrates the New Stadium Plan

Cricket Australia welcomed the announcement, expressing relief at the certainty surrounding the new stadium. The cricket governing body highlighted that the new stadium would offer a long-term solution for hosting both international and domestic cricket events in Brisbane. Cricket Australia, alongside Queensland Cricket, AFL, and Brisbane Lions, strongly advocated for the development of the stadium, recognizing its potential to create a lasting legacy for cricket fans in the region.

“We are excited about the opportunity this new venue brings to Queensland,” said Cricket Australia in a statement. “This new facility will enable us to bring the very best cricket events to Brisbane, ensuring a bright future for the sport in the state.”

The Gabba’s Final Matches and the Return of Cricket to the Olympics

As part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, cricket will make a historic return to the Olympics after more than a century, with its last appearance in 1900. If cricket is included in Brisbane’s 2032 Olympics, the Gabba could host its final matches before being demolished, with other Olympic events also planned for the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Premier Crisafulli reflected on the possibility of Australia winning Olympic gold in cricket at the Gabba’s final match, calling it an “incredible” prospect. “Wouldn’t it be amazing to see the Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba’s swansong,” he said.

The Gabba’s Legacy and the New Stadium’s Potential

The Gabba’s history dates back to 1931 when it hosted its first Test match. Over the years, it has become a fixture in Australian cricket summers, hosting countless memorable matches. However, the stadium’s aging infrastructure and lack of maintenance led to the decision to build a new, more modern facility.

Originally, the previous Labor government planned a complete AUD 2.7 billion overhaul of the Gabba, but the rising costs forced the scrapping of that plan. Instead, the new government has decided to invest AUD 600 million into the new Victoria Park stadium, which will provide a lasting legacy for AFL and cricket in the region.

“The Gabba is at the end of its life, and we need a venue that can support the future of cricket and AFL,” said Premier Crisafulli. “The choice is clear: secure the future of these sports with a new, purpose-built stadium.”

Looking Ahead: Queensland’s Future as a Cricket Destination

The announcement of the new stadium has been met with excitement from Queensland Cricket, which sees the venue as an opportunity to attract top-tier international cricket events, including ICC tournaments, Ashes Series, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India.

Terry Svenson, Chief Executive of Queensland Cricket, expressed gratitude for the clarity provided by the new stadium plans. “The Gabba has been an iconic venue, but it’s time to look to the future. This new stadium will be a world-class facility that will help elevate cricket in Queensland to new heights,” he said.

As Brisbane and Queensland prepare for the 2032 Olympics and the arrival of their new stadium, the state’s cricket legacy continues to grow. With the development of new venues, such as Hobart’s upcoming stadium set to be completed by 2029, Australia is preparing to showcase its world-class facilities to a global audience during the 2032 Games.

The Gabba’s Legacy Lives On

Though the Gabba’s future is now limited to its final years, it will remain a treasured venue for cricket fans in Queensland. The decision to build a new stadium reflects Queensland’s commitment to maintaining its position as a premier destination for international sports events, including the 2032 Olympics and beyond.

The legacy of the Gabba will always be remembered, but the new stadium promises to continue the region’s tradition of excellence in Australian cricket and sports.