Gambhir Will Enjoy Working with Young Captain Shubman Gill, Says Manjrekar

New Delhi: As India embarks on a new journey in red-ball cricket with Shubman Gill as the Test captain, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes head coach Gautam Gambhir is poised to enjoy a fruitful partnership with the young leader. This change marks a significant shift following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket.

Gill-Gambhir Era Set to Begin Against England

The upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, will be the first major test for the Gill-Gambhir duo. The series also kicks off India’s campaign in the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Manjrekar Sees Harmony Between Gambhir and Gill

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar stated that Gambhir will enjoy mentoring a young captain, just as he might with Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I setup.

“Gautam Gambhir, as coach, will enjoy a young captain with him. You can see him as a coach when he’s playing with Suryakumar Yadav as the Indian captain versus Rohit Sharma. He’ll enjoy that job,” said Manjrekar. “So there’s going to be a better kind of relationship between the captain and the coach.”

Comparison to Azharuddin’s Appointment in 1989

Manjrekar drew historical parallels between Gill’s promotion to captaincy and Mohammad Azharuddin’s surprise captaincy back in 1989 after Krishnamachari Srikkanth was removed.

“The advantage that Shubman Gill has, this team has, it was a bit like the team in the 90s… You go with the feeling that you’ve got nothing to lose,” said Manjrekar.

Bumrah’s Decision Opens the Door for Gill

With Jasprit Bumrah reportedly opting out of captaincy duties due to his injury history, Gill became the natural choice, according to Manjrekar.

“The big names have gone, Bumrah is not the captain… It’s almost like Gill had to do the job. So you’re not going to feel the pressure,” he added.

Selectors Likely to Back Gill for the Long Haul

Manjrekar believes that selectors will support Gill, especially given the bold call made during this transition.

“India and the selectors made such a big call, they’ll back him and be supportive,” he noted.

Gill’s Leadership Credentials

Despite being early in his career, Gill has already played 32 Tests, scoring 1,893 runs with five centuries. He also led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2025 playoffs, showcasing his potential as a leader on big stages.

Tough Challenge Ahead in England

Leading a largely young Indian side, Gill’s captaincy will be tested in challenging English conditions, but with Gambhir in his corner, the team appears set for a promising start.