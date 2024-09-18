Ganesh Idol Immersion Causes Traffic Jams Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The ongoing Ganesh idol immersions in Hyderabad have led to significant traffic disruptions across several areas of the city. The immersion process, which began on Tuesday, continued into Wednesday, resulting in traffic jams in various parts of Hyderabad.

Major routes affected include Bashirbagh to King Koti, YMCA Secunderabad to Begumpet Hyderabad Public School, and Khairatabad to Ravindra Bharathi, as large numbers of Ganesh idols were transported to Hussain Sagar for immersion.

In response to the congestion, the police have deployed additional forces on a large scale and advised the public to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.