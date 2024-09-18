Hyderabad

Ganesh Idol Immersion Causes Traffic Jams Across Hyderabad

The ongoing Ganesh idol immersions in Hyderabad have led to significant traffic disruptions across several areas of the city.

Abdul Wasi
293 1 minute read
Ganesh Idol Immersion Causes Traffic Jams Across Hyderabad
Ganesh Idol Immersion Causes Traffic Jams Across Hyderabad (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The ongoing Ganesh idol immersions in Hyderabad have led to significant traffic disruptions across several areas of the city. The immersion process, which began on Tuesday, continued into Wednesday, resulting in traffic jams in various parts of Hyderabad.

Major routes affected include Bashirbagh to King Koti, YMCA Secunderabad to Begumpet Hyderabad Public School, and Khairatabad to Ravindra Bharathi, as large numbers of Ganesh idols were transported to Hussain Sagar for immersion.

In response to the congestion, the police have deployed additional forces on a large scale and advised the public to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Tags
Abdul Wasi
293 1 minute read

Related Articles

'One nation one election' will destroy federalism, says Asaduddin Owaisi

‘One nation one election’ will destroy federalism, says Asaduddin Owaisi

P N RAO, 100-Year-Old Bespoke Tailoring Legacy, Opens Flagship Store in Hyderabad

P N RAO, 100-Year-Old Bespoke Tailoring Legacy, Opens Flagship Store in Hyderabad

Bethel Exhibition to Dazzle Hyderabad with Ultimate Fashion & Luxury Lifestyle Showcase in September

Bethel Exhibition to Dazzle Hyderabad with Ultimate Fashion & Luxury Lifestyle Showcase in September

RTO Hyderabad East Zone Faces Disruption Due to Network Hardware Failure

RTO Hyderabad East Zone Faces Disruption Due to Network Hardware Failure

Back to top button