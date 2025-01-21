Gautam Adani Attends Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Prepares Mahaprasad

Prayagraj: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, along with his wife Priti Adani, made a heartfelt visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday. The couple participated in the ‘Ganga Puja’ and ‘Mahaprasad Seva,’ marking their contribution to this sacred event.

Participating in Sacred Rituals

Gautam Adani fully immersed himself in the sacred rituals of the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest religious gathering, offering prayers at the event. He also took part in preparing the ‘Mahaprasad’ (sacred meal) and distributing it to the pilgrims at the Mela. After offering his prayers, Gautam Adani was seen eating prasad along with his family members.

Warm Welcome at the ISKCON Tent

Upon reaching the ISKCON tent in Sector 18, Gautam and Priti Adani were warmly welcomed by hundreds of devotees with garlands and heartfelt greetings. The warmth and love from the devotees highlighted the deep connection between faith and service that the Adani Group aims to nurture through their initiatives like ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ and the distribution of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ among the attendees.

Adani Group’s Contribution to Maha Kumbh

The collaboration between the Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is an integral part of the group’s contribution to the Kumbh Mela. The Adani Group has been instrumental in distributing Mahaprasad to millions of pilgrims at the event. The initiative has received immense praise from devotees, emphasizing the spiritual and humanitarian impact of their involvement.

The Mahaprasad will continue to be offered for the entire duration of the fair, which runs until February 26. In addition, the Adani Group has partnered with Gita Press to distribute 1 crore copies of the “Aarti Sangraha” to devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

Devotion Amidst Challenging Weather

Despite the challenges posed by chilly winter temperatures and dense fog, the spirit of devotion remained unshaken at the Mela. On the ninth day of the Maha Kumbh, over 1.59 million devotees braved the freezing cold to bathe at the Triveni Sangam. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, by January 20, more than 88.1 million devotees had already visited the Sangam, making the Kumbh Mela one of the largest human gatherings globally.

Significance of Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years at four rotating locations—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—continues to be a beacon of faith for millions of Hindus worldwide. It is a time for spiritual renewal, allowing pilgrims to cleanse their sins and seek blessings.