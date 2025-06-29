Gautam Adani Meets Odisha CM to Accelerate Industrial Growth and Port Infrastructure

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark move aimed at accelerating Odisha’s economic transformation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the State Guest House on Saturday. The high-level meeting marks a significant step toward boosting industrial development, port infrastructure, and clean energy initiatives in the state.

₹16,554 Crore Investment in Gopalpur Port Expansion

A major highlight of the meeting was the discussion around the Adani Group’s ₹16,554 crore investment in Gopalpur Port. The project, under a newly signed concession agreement with the Odisha government, is poised to transform the port into a 50 million metric tonne (MMT) capacity cargo hub.

Also read: Cyber Crime Alert: Hyderabad Man Loses ₹2.3 Lakh to Scam Seller on OLX

This strategic expansion is expected to generate around 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, significantly boosting Odisha’s maritime logistics and regional employment.

Focus on Green Energy and Coal Gasification

Both leaders discussed the development of green energy projects, including the proposed establishment of a coal gasification plant. This initiative aligns with India’s national mission for clean energy transition and Odisha’s goal of becoming an eastern Indian hub for renewable energy and sustainable technologies.

Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships in Odisha

The meeting follows the successful “Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave”, where CM Majhi emphasized the state’s commitment to infrastructure-led development and economic revival. The presence of top officials including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma further highlighted the government’s proactive stance in encouraging strategic private sector participation.

Adani Group’s Deepening Engagement with Odisha

Gautam Adani’s visit signals a strengthening of ties between the Odisha government and one of India’s largest industrial conglomerates. The collaboration is expected to play a pivotal role in Odisha’s industrial roadmap, helping the state emerge as a top-tier investment destination.

With focused efforts on port development, renewable energy, and advanced fuel technologies, Odisha is leveraging public-private partnerships to fuel long-term sustainable growth and infrastructure advancement.