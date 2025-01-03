Gaza’s Police Chief Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Interior Authorities Confirm

Gaza City: Mahmoud Salah, the director-general of Gaza’s police department, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to Gaza’s interior authorities. The attack, which took place in the southern Gaza Strip, also claimed the life of Hussam Shahwan, the head of Hamas’ Internal Security in southern Gaza.

Gaza Authorities Mourn Loss of Senior Officials

In a statement, Gaza’s interior ministry mourned the deaths, stating that Salah and Shahwan were “performing their humanitarian and national duty in serving the Palestinian people” when they were targeted.

Israel Confirms Drone Strike Targeting Hamas Leader

The Israeli military confirmed earlier that Hussam Shahwan was killed in an overnight drone strike on a humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, where many displaced Palestinians had taken shelter, Xinhua news agency reported.

11 Palestinians Killed in Khan Younis Attack

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza, told Xinhua that the Israeli army attacked tents in the Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, resulting in at least 11 Palestinian casualties.

Escalating Conflict: Death Toll Rises in Gaza

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza follows the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people, with approximately 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza has now risen to 45,581, according to a statement from Gaza-based health authorities released on Thursday.

Israel Warns of Intensified Military Strikes

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has issued a stern warning, stating that Israel will escalate military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a deal for the release of hostages “soon.”

In a public statement, Gallant declared that if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages, the group will face “blows of an intensity not seen in Gaza for a long time.” He stressed that Israel will “escalate and intensify” strikes on Hamas strongholds until hostages are freed and Hamas is eliminated.

Truce Talks: Hamas and Israel at an Impasse

While Hamas is pushing to extend the truce, Israel remains firm on its right to resume military action if it perceives a security threat. A key sticking point remains Hamas’s demand for Israeli forces to withdraw from Gaza, which Israel strongly opposes, insisting on a continued military presence to maintain security control.