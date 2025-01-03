Israeli PM Netanyahu Discharged from Hospital After Prostate Surgery

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been discharged from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem after undergoing prostate removal surgery, his office confirmed.

Netanyahu Recovering After Successful Surgery

The hospital also released a statement verifying Netanyahu’s release, with his medical team stating that his condition remains stable and he is recovering well. However, they emphasized that a post-surgical recovery period is still required, and medical monitoring will continue as per standard procedure.

Netanyahu Left Hospital Briefly for Key Government Vote

Despite being hospitalized, the 75-year-old Prime Minister briefly left the hospital on Tuesday to cast his vote in parliament on a crucial government tax bill, which was at risk of failing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu’s Medical History Sparks Public Concern

Netanyahu has undergone several medical procedures in recent years, raising concerns about his health and transparency regarding his medical status:

March 2023: Hernia surgery under general anesthesia, during which Deputy PM Yariv Levin temporarily assumed the role of Prime Minister.

under general anesthesia, during which temporarily assumed the role of Prime Minister. July 2023: Pacemaker implant after being hospitalized for arrhythmia , just a week after experiencing dehydration .

after being hospitalized for , just a week after experiencing . January 2024: A medical report stated he was in a completely normal state of health, with no signs of heart arrhythmia or other serious conditions.

Health Transparency Under Scrutiny

Despite protocols requiring Prime Ministers to release an annual health report, Netanyahu did not publish one between 2016 and late 2023. However, since these protocols are not legally binding, he was not obligated to disclose his medical condition to the public.

Also Read: UN Warns: No Safety for Civilians in Gaza as Evacuation Orders Expand

What’s Next for Netanyahu?

With ongoing medical monitoring and a recovery period ahead, Netanyahu is expected to resume full duties soon. His health remains a topic of public and political discussion, as Israelis continue to debate the transparency of their leadership’s medical status.

For the latest updates on Netanyahu’s health and Israeli politics, stay tuned.