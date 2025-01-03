UN Warns: No Safety for Civilians in Gaza as Evacuation Orders Expand

The United Nations has issued a stark warning, stating that there is no safety for civilians anywhere in Gaza, as more than 80% of the Gaza Strip remains under Israeli evacuation orders.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees), emphasized on X (formerly Twitter) that no true “safe zone” exists despite Israeli directives. He called for an end to misleading evacuation orders and the killing of civilians, warning that every passing day without a ceasefire brings more tragedy.

Israeli Military Expands Evacuation Orders

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Israeli military has ordered evacuations across large areas within Gaza, citing rocket fire into Israel as justification. An initial analysis suggests these new evacuation zones cover about 3 square kilometers in North Gaza and Deir al-Balah governorates. Despite being labeled as a refuge area, strikes have been reported in Al Mawasi, where civilians were previously instructed to seek shelter.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens Amid Movement Restrictions

OCHA warns that humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza are severely impacted, with organizations struggling to support those in need. November saw some of the most severe restrictions on humanitarian movement, including:

Border access being blocked for essential supply collection.

for essential supply collection. Aid delivery attempts being denied or disrupted.

or disrupted. UN aid worker movements being restricted – 39% of requests rejected by Israeli authorities, with another 18% obstructed.

Since October 6, access to besieged areas in North Gaza has been repeatedly denied. Out of 166 attempts to deliver aid, 150 were outright refused, while the remaining 16 faced severe interference or obstructions. OCHA highlights that access to the remaining functional hospitals in North Gaza is now a top priority.

West Bank Also Faces Destruction and Displacement

The crisis extends beyond Gaza, with the West Bank witnessing widespread destruction following an Israeli military operation in Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps last week. A UN assessment conducted with UNRWA and humanitarian partners found:

Over 1,000 housing units and 100 shops damaged by explosions and bulldozing.

by explosions and bulldozing. More than 90 people displaced from 20 families .

. Infrastructure damage disrupting electricity, water, and sewage systems.

To address the urgent needs, OCHA and its partners have launched a humanitarian response, including:

Water distribution to affected residents .

. Plans for new water tank installations .

. Sewage vacuuming and hygiene kit distribution .

. Emergency cash assistance.

Call for Immediate Action

With civilians in Gaza and the West Bank facing extreme hardship, UN officials stress the urgent need for unrestricted humanitarian access and an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life.

