Suspected GBS Deaths in Maharashtra Rise to 4, E. Coli Found in Water Samples

The number of suspected deaths from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, in Maharashtra has increased to four, with the total number of suspected cases rising to 140, according to health officials.

Latest Deaths Linked to GBS

A 36-year-old man, who was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, died on Thursday due to “trauma to the respiratory system caused by pneumonia.” The fourth suspected GBS victim, a 60-year-old man from Dhayari near Sinhgad Road, passed away on Friday. He had been hospitalized on January 27 with symptoms including loose motions and weakness in his lower limbs. The cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest, as confirmed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.

GBS Cases Continue to Rise

Out of the 140 suspected cases, 98 have been confirmed as GBS, a rare condition that causes sudden muscle weakness and numbness. Most of the cases are concentrated in the Pune region, with 26 cases in Pune city, 78 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 15 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 10 from Pune Rural, and 11 from other districts. However, no new cases were reported on Friday.

E. Coli Found in Water Samples

Health authorities are also investigating the potential link between water contamination and the rise in GBS cases. A total of 160 water samples from various parts of Pune city were sent for testing, and contamination was detected in eight sources. In one sample collected from a private borewell in the Sinhgad Road area, Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria was found. E. coli presence in water indicates fecal contamination, which could be contributing to the GBS outbreak.

Measures to Address Contamination

Following reports of increased GBS cases in areas such as Nanded, Kirkatwadi, and Dhayari on Sinhgad Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation has stepped up water testing in these regions. “We collected samples from private borewells and wells in GBS-affected areas along Sinhgad Road. One sample was found to be contaminated with E. coli,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, Chief of PMC’s Water Supply Department.

To mitigate the risk, the PMC has been instructing private borewell operators to disinfect water using bleaching powder solutions. A demonstration on the correct procedure was held, and operators were given supplies to treat the water. The PMC has warned that action will be taken against those failing to comply with the disinfection protocols, particularly in the Nanded area, which provides water to nearby housing societies.

GBS Outbreak and Possible Causes

GBS is a rare and serious condition that often follows an infection, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and even paralysis. Health officials believe that Campylobacter jejuni, a bacterium commonly found in contaminated food and water, may be the primary cause behind the recent GBS cases in Maharashtra.