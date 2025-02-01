North India

Jharkhand on High Alert to Prevent Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak

Jharkhand on High Alert to prevent Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), enhancing hospital readiness, public awareness, and surveillance. Updates on measures to curb the rare nerve disorder."

Munsif Web Desk1 February 2025 - 01:19
Jharkhand on High Alert Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a high-level meeting with health officials in Ranchi to review Guillain-Barre Syndrome preparedness and hospital readiness at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)
The Jharkhand on High Alert on Friday to prevent potential outbreaks of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, following recent cases reported across India. Chief Minister Hemant Soren issued directives to bolster healthcare preparedness during a high-level review meeting with health officials in Ranchi.

Jharkhand on High Alert Key Measures Announced

Soren emphasized the urgent need to equip Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and other hospitals with resources to identify and treat GBS swiftly. An official statement outlined mandates for maintaining adequate stocks of medicines, oxygen, and hospital beds, alongside establishing free examination centers in urban areas, particularly those adjacent to regions with reported cases.

Jharkhand on High Alert Surveillance and Public Awareness

The government will monitor individuals entering Jharkhand from high-incidence areas to ensure early detection. Civil surgeons were instructed to stay updated on GBS developments and immediately refer suspected cases to RIMS. Soren also stressed statewide public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on prevention through hygiene and timely medical consultation, urging calm: “Proper awareness and hygiene measures are the best defense.”

Jharkhand on High Alert About Guillain-Barre Syndrome

GBS is a rare condition causing sudden muscle weakness, numbness, and severe limb symptoms, often triggered by bacterial or viral infections that compromise immunity. While treatable with prompt medical care, delayed intervention can lead to paralysis or life-threatening complications.

Authorities reassured residents that all healthcare facilities are on standby to manage cases efficiently, prioritizing rapid response to curb transmission risks.

