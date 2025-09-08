GHMC Commissioner Urges Political Parties to Cooperate for Jubilee Hills By-Election Final Electoral Roll

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) R.V. Karnan on Monday urged all the recognized political parties to extend full cooperation in preparing the “comprehensive final electoral roll” for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election.

At a review meeting with the party representatives on Monday at the GHMC head office, Karnan said that the integrated draft electoral rolls were published on September 2, 2025, covering 407 polling stations across 139 locations in the constituency.

Copies have been shared with the political parties and made available on the CEO-TS and GHMC websites. During the ‘claims and objections period between September 2 and 17, he asked the parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure transparency and accuracy. He appealed to encourage all the eligible citizens who have turned 18 years of age by July 1, 2025, to register as voters.

Further, Karnan said that of the 2,855 claims and objections received till September 7, about 8.62% have already been disposed of, reflecting the administration’s commitment to a ‘fair and inclusive electoral process’. The final electoral rolls will be published on September 30, 2025. Earlier, the DEO held discussions with the parties on preparing a ‘GIS-based Nazari Naksha’.

The meeting was attended by LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Secunderabad Cantonment Board Joint CEO Pallavi Vijaywanshi, and Additional Commissioner (Elections) Mangatayaru. Political party representatives included: Nandesh Kumar (BSP), P Venkataramana, Pawan Kumar (BJP), Vijay Mallangi (AAP), M Srinivasa Rao (CPI-M), Rajesh Kumar (Congress), Y Jayasimha, K Madhav (BRS), K Jogender Singh, Prashant Yadav (TDP), and Syed Mushtaq (AIMIM).