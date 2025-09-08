Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh Expresses Displeasure Over Non-Inclusion in State BJP Committee

Hyderabad: Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh has expressed deep displeasure over the non-inclusion of his constituency in the Telangana State BJP Committee. He questioned the party’s state leadership, asking why no one from Gosha Mahal was included in the state committee despite the fact that BJP workers from this constituency had saved the party’s honour three times.

Raja Singh reminded that the BJP had won only one seat within the GHMC limits, and that Gosha Mahal workers are not lagging behind in party services. He questioned how many more years BJP workers would be kept away and subjected to injustice.

State BJP president Ramachandra Rao, while announcing the committee, said it includes 22 members, along with seven front presidents, eight vice presidents, three general secretaries, seven secretaries, a treasurer, a joint treasurer, and a chief spokesperson. However, the highest number of posts in the state committee are from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, which prompted Raja Singh to express strong reservations.

According to him, during the recent election for the state BJP president, he went to the party office in Namali but was not allowed to enter. Raja Singh was angered by this and resigned from the party, which was immediately accepted by the top leadership.

After Raja Singh’s resignation, questions are being raised in many quarters about the behavior of the BJP state leaders, and according to political observers, this is a significant setback for the party.