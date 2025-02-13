GHMC Cracks Down on Footpath Encroachments in Langar House

Hyderabad: In response to multiple public complaints, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched a demolition drive against footpath encroachments in Langar House on Thursday. The operation was aimed at clearing illegally occupied spaces, ensuring pedestrian safety and improving traffic flow in the area.

Encroachments in Ramdev Guda Removed

The crackdown was carried out in Ramdev Guda, where several shopkeepers had illegally occupied the main road and set up unauthorized businesses. These encroachments were blocking pedestrian movement and creating traffic congestion. Upon receiving complaints from residents and daily commuters, GHMC Town Planning Circle 13 Section Officer Prakash led a team to remove the illegal structures. Officials confirmed that these unauthorized businesses were violating urban planning regulations and posed safety hazards.

Police Ensure Law and Order During the Drive

To prevent any resistance or disruption, security arrangements were overseen by Tolichowki Traffic Police Station in-charge Inspector Sai Reddy, along with Sub-Inspectors Sami Uz and Prem Raj. The police played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and peaceful operation, preventing interference from shopkeepers and locals.

GHMC’s Firm Stand Against Encroachments

GHMC has reaffirmed its commitment to strict action against encroachments, emphasizing that illegal occupations not only disrupt pedestrian movement but also worsen traffic congestion and cause public inconvenience. Officials have urged shopkeepers and street vendors to operate only within designated areas and avoid occupying footpaths and roadsides.

Regular Inspections to Prevent Future Encroachments

GHMC authorities have warned that regular inspections and surprise checks will continue to ensure that footpath encroachments do not return. Residents have been encouraged to report any illegal occupation of public spaces so that authorities can take immediate action.

Part of a Larger Urban Development Initiative

This anti-encroachment drive is part of a broader city-wide initiative to improve urban infrastructure, enhance pedestrian safety, and regulate traffic movement. GHMC has also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities in keeping the city’s footpaths clean and obstruction-free.