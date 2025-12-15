GHMC Division Increase Challenged in High Court as Petition Filed Against Ward Reorganisation

The reorganisation of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) divisions has reached the Telangana High Court, with a resident challenging the process and seeking urgent intervention.

Vinay Kumar, a resident of Ramnagar in Hyderabad, has filed a petition questioning the increase and reorganisation of GHMC divisions, alleging that public objections were ignored by the government.

The petitioner requested the court to urgently hear the matter and issue directions to consider objections related to the Ramnagar division.

Court Adjourns Hearing to Tomorrow

A bench headed by Justice Vijay Sen Reddy heard the petition and adjourned the matter to tomorrow for further consideration. The court is expected to review whether due process was followed before finalising the ward boundaries.

Political Parties Term Reorganisation ‘Unscientific’

Amid the legal challenge, BRS leaders submitted a memorandum to the GHMC Commissioner, alleging that the division of GHMC wards is unscientific. They demanded a fresh review of the delimitation process.

Opposition parties, including BRS, MIM MLAs, and BJP corporators, have strongly criticised the reorganisation, claiming it was carried out in haste and without proper consultation.

GHMC Divisions Increased to 300, Objections Pour In

The Telangana government recently issued orders to reorganise GHMC wards, increasing the number of divisions to 300, nearly doubling the earlier count. A gazette notification announcing the new ward boundaries was also released.

Since then, widespread objections have been raised by:

Political leaders across parties

Colony welfare associations

Local residents and civic groups

Officials stated that ward division was based on voter population, geography, and administrative boundaries, but critics argue the process has created confusion.

1,328 Objections Filed as Deadline Nears

So far, 1,328 objections and suggestions have been submitted against the GHMC delimitation. The deadline for filing objections ends in two days, adding urgency to the issue.

Key objections include:

Ward population should not exceed 25,000 voters

Existing ward names should not be changed

Merger and decentralisation were done without adequate planning

All Eyes on GHMC Council Meeting on December 16

There is growing political and public interest in the GHMC council meeting scheduled for December 16, where the merger of 27 urban local bodies and ward delimitation will be discussed.

BRS and BJP corporators are expected to raise strong objections during the meeting. Several residents have already met the Mayor, alleging the reorganisation benefits only a select group.

The council meeting is likely to be held amid protests, reflecting the intensity of opposition to the new GHMC ward structure.

Growing Debate Over Urban Governance in Hyderabad

The GHMC ward reorganisation has sparked a city-wide debate on urban governance, transparency, and public participation. With court proceedings underway and political pressure mounting, the coming days are expected to be crucial in shaping Hyderabad’s civic landscape.

