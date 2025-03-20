Hyderabad: GHMC Introduces “Fogging on Request” Feature in My GHMC App

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a new digital feature, “Fogging on Request,” in the My GHMC mobile app to help citizens combat the mosquito menace effectively.

With this new feature, residents can request fogging services in their locality by logging into the app. The request will be directed to the Assistant Entomologist, who will assign it to the designated area fogging worker. Once the fogging process is completed, the issue will be marked as resolved with an uploaded photo and geo-location details.

Optimizing Resources and Preventing Repetitive Fogging

GHMC officials highlighted that this technology-driven approach aims to address complaints regarding unequal fogging coverage in different areas. The system will also help prevent repetitive fogging in the same locations, ensuring optimal use of resources. The number of slots available for fogging requests will depend on staff availability in each area.

Additionally, to avoid redundant requests, once fogging is conducted in a particular area, the system will restrict new requests for the same location for one week.

Pilot Testing at Jubilee Hills Circle

Initially, the “Fogging on Request” feature will be piloted in the Jubilee Hills circle before being expanded across the entire GHMC jurisdiction. GHMC Additional Commissioner (IT) urged citizens to take advantage of this facility to improve mosquito control efforts in the city.