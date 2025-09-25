GHMC Moots Closure of Meat & Slaughter Shops on Special Occasions

Hyderabad: The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) met on September 24 at its headquarters under the chairmanship of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, clearing a series of key proposals ranging from civic infrastructure to sports development.

One of the significant items taken up was a proposal to empower the GHMC Commissioner to order the closure of retail meat and beef shops, along with sheep, goat and cattle slaughterhouses, on special occasions each year whenever the civic body considers it necessary. The proposal is likely to spark public discussion, given its potential impact on business and community practices.

Among the other approvals, the panel recommended naming the flyover linking Lower Tank Bund to the Secretariat as the Telangana Thalli Flyover, a move aimed at highlighting regional pride. The committee also sanctioned the modernisation of the football ground in Mallepally at an estimated cost of ₹4.85 crore and approved user charges for various sports facilities at the KPHB multipurpose sports complex in Moosapet. Recruitment through outsourcing was also cleared for the Bandlaguda Multipurpose Sports Stadium.

To strengthen sporting infrastructure further, the committee allowed the transfer of operation and maintenance responsibilities of the Sports Zone under the RK Puram flyover in Malkajgiri Circle to a private agency with relevant experience.

The civic body also entered into a three-year agreement with Snehitha Self-Help Group (SHG) to run the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at the GHMC headquarters, part of efforts to promote women-led enterprises.

On the civic works front, the committee took a decision on whether to call for fresh tenders for street light maintenance or extend the existing contracts with 17 vendors for another three months. The extension of M/s IBI Group’s consultancy services for one quarter, until December 19, 2025, was also approved.

Infrastructure projects also received a push, with the acquisition of 52 properties cleared for building 45-metre-wide roads over bridges (ROB) and roads under bridges (RUB) at RK Puram as part of the H City projects. Another notable approval was the use of NSS consultancy services for the reconstruction of the iconic London Bridge at Yakutpura’s SRT Colony, estimated to cost ₹29.5 crore.

In addition, the committee sanctioned a range of other development works, including the construction of box drains, stormwater drains, CC roads, and the upgrading of graveyards and crematoriums across the city.

The standing committee meeting saw 14 agenda items and 10 table items approved in total, signalling the corporation’s focus on both civic amenities and cultural identity.