GHMC Seizes Manglya Shopping Mall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Circle 15 Town Planning officials on Wednesday seized the Manglya Shopping Mall located at RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad. The action was taken due to violations related to illegal construction and lack of required permits.

Mall Opened Without Occupancy Certificate

The shopping mall, which had been operational for nearly eight months, was inaugurated without obtaining an occupancy certificate (OC), a mandatory requirement under building regulations. Interestingly, a popular film actress had attended the grand opening, drawing public attention.

Multiple Notices Ignored by Mall Management

According to GHMC sources, several notices had been served to the mall management in the past regarding the violation. Despite repeated warnings, the management failed to comply with legal requirements, forcing GHMC to take strict action by sealing the property.

Officials Avoid Media Interaction

After the sealing operation, GHMC officials left the site without providing any details to the media, raising speculation and public curiosity about the sudden move and the ongoing investigation.

Employees Face Uncertainty Over Jobs

The sudden seizure has left the mall’s staff deeply concerned about their livelihoods. Approximately 100 to 150 employees have expressed their anxiety, fearing the loss of their jobs due to the shutdown of the business premises.

Growing Concerns Over Illegal Constructions in Hyderabad

The incident has once again brought attention to the growing issue of unauthorized constructions in Hyderabad. Citizens and civic bodies are urging strict enforcement of building norms to prevent similar situations in the future.