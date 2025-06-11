Rajeev Yuva Vikasam Scheme Faces Setbacks in Telangana: Over 6.6 Lakh Applications Rejected

Karimnagar: The Telangana government’s much-publicized Rajeev Yuva Vikasam scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance and loans to unemployed youth, is now facing serious criticism after a large number of applications were rejected.

Congress’ Youth Promises Fall Short

Before coming to power, the Congress party made several promises to the youth under the Hyderabad Youth Declaration. These included filling 2 lakh government jobs in the first year, providing ₹4,000 monthly unemployment allowance, setting up a Youth Commission, and offering interest-free loans up to ₹10 lakh. However, none of these promises have been implemented so far.

Also Read: India’s Growing Cancer Burden: Which Types Are Most Prevalent and Why?

Instead, the government launched a new scheme — Rajeev Yuva Vikasam — offering subsidized loans ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹4 lakh across four categories. While initially raising hopes among the youth, the recent developments have caused disappointment.

Massive Application Rejections Raise Concerns

A total of 16.23 lakh applications were received for the scheme across Telangana. Of these, 15.53 lakh applications were verified by government officials. During the verification process, 1.69 lakh applications were rejected initially.

Later, banks further scrutinized the applications based on CIBIL scores and financial transactions, disqualifying another 4.90 lakh applicants. This brings the total number of rejections to 6.6 lakh — meaning nearly 45% of applicants were ultimately denied benefits under the scheme.

Loan Subsidy Categories

The scheme offered varying subsidy percentages depending on the loan amount:

₹50,000 loan unit: 100% subsidy

₹1 lakh loan unit: 90% subsidy

₹2 lakh loan unit: 80% subsidy

₹4 lakh loan unit: 70% subsidy

The government initially planned to distribute sanction letters and conduct training by mid-June, with grounding of loans by the end of the month. However, these plans have now been temporarily halted.

Political Strategy Behind the Delay?

Sources suggest that the government is intentionally delaying the implementation of the scheme to avoid backlash ahead of local body elections. There are indications that the scheme may now be resumed only after the elections to minimize political damage.

Growing Frustration Among Youth

The rejection of such a significant number of applications has sparked frustration among unemployed youth who were hoping for financial assistance. The delay and uncertainty surrounding the scheme’s implementation have only added to their concerns.