India’s Growing Cancer Burden: Which Types Are Most Prevalent and Why?

In India, the incidence of cancer is rising alarmingly, with certain types becoming more prevalent due to a complex interplay of genetic, lifestyle, dietary, environmental, and healthcare factors. Experts warn that even young Indians are increasingly being affected by cancers that traditionally impacted older populations. Lack of awareness, delayed diagnosis, and societal stigma continue to worsen outcomes. Here’s a detailed look at some of the most common cancers in India today:

Breast Cancer: A Growing Concern Among Indian Women

Breast cancer has emerged as one of the most significant health concerns among Indian women across all age groups. It accounts for a large percentage of all female cancers. Though less common, men can also develop breast cancer.

Doctors point to factors such as late marriages, fewer childbirths, absence of breastfeeding, and lifestyle changes contributing to the rise in breast cancer cases. Mammography remains one of the most effective diagnostic tools, capable of detecting breast cancer even before any noticeable lump forms. In high-risk individuals, monthly self-examinations combined with regular mammograms can significantly improve early detection and cure rates.

Oral Cancer: India’s Growing Crisis

India is increasingly being referred to as the oral cancer capital of the world, primarily due to the widespread use of tobacco and alcohol. Smokeless tobacco products such as gutka and paan masala account for nearly 90% of oral cancer cases.

Apart from tobacco use, poor oral hygiene and unhealthy dietary habits also contribute to the problem. Health experts emphasize the urgent need for robust tobacco control measures, strict regulation on tobacco sales, and widespread public education to curb the rising cases.

Lung Cancer: The Silent Killer

Lung cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in India. The growing number of cases is largely attributed to tobacco use and environmental pollution.

Statistics show that lung cancer is responsible for approximately 5.9% of cancer cases and 8.1% of cancer deaths in India. With nearly 80% of patients having a history of cigarette smoking, early detection becomes crucial. High-resolution CT scans are readily available and can detect even small nodules within minutes, offering high-risk patients a better chance of early intervention.

Cervical Cancer: Preventable Yet Prevalent

Cervical cancer ranks as the second most common cancer among Indian women, following breast cancer. In 2023 alone, India saw an estimated 127,526 new cases, with numbers continuing to rise. The country also records the highest incidence of cervical cancer in Asia.

Fortunately, cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination, routine screening (Pap smears and HPV tests), and early treatment of precancerous lesions. Public health experts urge women to prioritize regular screenings and vaccinations to reduce risks.