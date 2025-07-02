Goat Sacrifice in Telangana Temple Causes Public Anger; Police Start Investigation

Telangana: A case has been registered against unidentified individuals and the organising committee of Pochamma Temple in Rekurthi village, following a complaint by animal welfare activists over illegal goat sacrifices. The incident, which allegedly occurred during a temple event, has triggered legal scrutiny under animal cruelty laws in Telangana.

Activist Cites Inhumane Treatment and Violation of State Law

Adulapuram Goutham, an activist with the Stray Animal Foundation of India and a resident of Malkapur, filed a formal complaint with the Kothapalli police. In his petition, Goutham alleged that goats were sacrificed openly by slitting their throats with knives in the presence of a crowd—without using a designated slaughterhouse, and in direct violation of animal welfare regulations.

Also Read: Krishna-Godavari Row: CM Revanth Demands Special Assembly Session

Goutham cited the Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1950, which strictly prohibits the sacrifice of animals and birds in or near Hindu temples and public religious places. “Festivals can be celebrated, but not with such cruelty,” he stated in his complaint.

Case Registered Under IPC Section 325 and Other Provisions

Acting on the complaint, Kothapalli police have registered a case under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt, along with other relevant sections related to animal cruelty and public safety. Authorities confirmed that an investigation has been launched to identify those involved and ascertain the facts.

Growing Debate Around Animal Sacrifices at Religious Sites

This incident has reignited public debate over the ethics and legality of animal sacrifices at religious events. Animal rights groups across Telangana have called for strict enforcement of existing laws and greater awareness among temple committees about humane and lawful practices.