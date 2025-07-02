Krishna-Godavari Row: CM Revanth Demands Special Assembly Session

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a sharp attack on former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, accusing them of gross negligence in water-sharing agreements and blaming them for the ongoing irrigation crisis in the state. Speaking at an awareness seminar held at Praja Bhavan, Revanth alleged that the BRS (formerly TRS) is playing water politics to revive its fading political presence.

Revanth Criticizes KCR for ‘Mortgaging’ Telangana’s Water Rights

Revanth Reddy questioned decisions made by the BRS government, particularly regarding Krishna and Godavari water allocation, stating that Telangana was shortchanged due to the careless agreements signed by KCR and Harish Rao. He cited the 2015 and 2020 meetings with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, where Telangana agreed to a mere 299 TMC of Krishna water while allowing Andhra Pradesh 512 TMC, calling it a “death warrant” for Telangana farmers.

“They (BRS) lost in 2023, lost deposits in 2024, and couldn’t even field candidates in 2025 MLC polls. Now they are trying to use river water sentiment to regain lost ground,” Revanth said.

KCR Blamed for Enabling AP’s Godavari Diversion Plan

The CM accused KCR of colluding with Andhra Pradesh to divert Godavari water to Rayalaseema, referencing G.O. RT No. 262 and 230 issued by the AP government in 2016 and 2019. He added that KCR had personally supported the Godavari-Penna link project, helping former AP CMs Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy implement plans to divert up to 400 TMC of water from Telangana.

Telangana Govt to Hold Special Assembly on Water Disputes

Revanth Reddy called for a special Assembly session to discuss Krishna and Godavari river water allocations and to expose the alleged blunders committed by the previous government. He also urged AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Telangana’s pending projects and accused the BJP of indirectly supporting BRS to destabilize the current Congress government.

Congress Vows Not to Compromise on Telangana’s Water Rights

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy backed the CM’s claims and emphasized that the Congress government will not compromise on Telangana’s rightful share of water. He revealed that the Union Environment Ministry had already rejected AP’s Banakacharla project, citing the efforts made by the Telangana government.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation was given to MLAs, MLCs, and Corporation Chairpersons, breaking down the historical agreements and future strategies for safeguarding the state’s water interests.