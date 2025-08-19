Gold Hidden in Your Old Mobile Phones? Here’s What Scientists Say

Hyderabad: If you think that old mobile phones or computers are now just garbage, think again. Scientists have discovered a new and surprising method through which gold can be extracted from these old electronic devices. This process is not only environmentally friendly but could also prove beneficial to the earth instead of harming it. Details of this discovery have been published in a leading scientific journal.

In today’s era, smartphones, laptops, and TVs are an integral part of every home. With the advent of new technology, old devices are discarded, resulting in a massive pile of electronic waste (e-waste) across the world. According to the United Nations’ Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 report, 62 million tons of e-waste were generated globally in 2022 — an 82 percent increase compared to 2010. It is estimated that this waste will reach 82 million tons by 2030.

Experts highlight that this waste is not just rubbish, but also contains valuable resources such as gold, silver, and other rare metals. Sadly, only 1 percent of the world’s rare elements are currently being recycled, while the rest go to waste. Moreover, traditional methods of extracting gold are extremely harmful to the environment.

Now, scientists have discovered a new and simple method that does not require harsh chemicals and causes minimal environmental damage. The process involves three steps:

Trichloroisocyanuric acid — a chemical commonly used as a disinfectant in swimming pools — is applied to dissolve the gold in e-waste.

A halide catalyst is added to oxidize and separate the gold.

A special polysulfide polymer sorbent is then used, which selectively absorbs only molten gold from the solution.

Finally, pure gold is obtained by burning or depolymerizing the polymer. The remarkable aspect of this method is that the polymer can be recycled and reused.

Experts believe this discovery could be revolutionary in tackling the global e-waste problem while simultaneously recovering precious metals in the future.