Gold Prices Rise on July 10, Silver Prices Dip

New Delhi: The price of gold witnessed a sharp increase in India today, while silver prices dipped, according to the latest data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). The jump in gold prices comes amid rising global uncertainties and strong investor demand.

Gold Price Rises by ₹753 to ₹96,838 per 10 Grams

The price of 24-carat gold increased by ₹753, reaching ₹96,838 per 10 grams, up from ₹96,085 yesterday. This marks one of the biggest single days gains this month. On the other hand, 20-carat and 18-carat gold are priced at ₹88,704 and ₹72,629 per 10 grams, respectively.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Silver Price Falls to ₹1,06,900 per Kg

Contrary to gold, the price of silver fell by ₹380 to reach ₹1,06,900 per kilogram, compared to ₹1,07,280 earlier. It’s worth noting that on June 18, silver had reached an all-time high of ₹1,09,550 per kg, while gold had touched ₹99,454 per 10 grams.

City-Wise Gold Rates in India Today (July 10)

Here’s a look at today’s 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices across major Indian cities:

City 24-Carat Price (₹/10g) 22-Carat Price (₹/10g) Delhi ₹98,550 ₹90,350 Mumbai ₹98,400 ₹90,200 Kolkata ₹98,400 ₹90,200 Chennai ₹98,400 ₹90,200 Bhopal ₹98,450 ₹90,250

Also Read: Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE in India: Prices, Specs, and Features Revealed

Gold Becomes ₹20,676 Costlier Since January

Since January 1, 2025, the price of 24-carat gold has risen from ₹76,162 to ₹96,838, marking a rise of ₹20,676 per 10 grams. Silver has also seen a significant jump, rising by ₹20,883 per kg from ₹86,017 to ₹1,06,900.

Expert Prediction: Gold May Hit ₹1.03 Lakh This Year

According to Ajay Kedia, Director at Kedia Advisory, rising geopolitical tensions and tariff issues in the US are fueling a surge in demand for gold. He forecasts that:

Gold could reach ₹1.03 lakh per 10 grams

Silver might touch ₹1.30 lakh per kg in 2025

Pro Tip: Buy Only BIS-Certified Hallmarked Gold

To avoid fraud, always buy gold with BIS hallmark certification. Certified gold includes a 6-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID) like “AZ4524”, which ensures the authenticity and purity of the gold you’re purchasing.