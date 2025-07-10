Mobile Devices and Smartphones

Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE in India: Prices, Specs, and Features Revealed

Samsung has officially launched its next-gen foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, in India. While the Flip 7 stands out as a premium flagship device, the Flip 7 FE offers a more affordable foldable experience, making the clamshell design more accessible.

New Delhi: Samsung has officially launched its next-gen foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, in India. While the Flip 7 stands out as a premium flagship device, the Flip 7 FE offers a more affordable foldable experience, making the clamshell design more accessible.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Flip 7 FE: Key Specifications Compared

📱 Display

  • Flip 7:
    • Main: 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
    • Cover: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Flip 7 FE:
    • Main: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
    • Cover: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz

⚙️ Processor

  • Flip 7: Exynos 2500 (latest flagship chipset)
  • Flip 7 FE: Exynos 2400

💾 RAM & Storage

  • Flip 7: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
  • Flip 7 FE: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

📸 Camera

  • Both feature dual rear cameras:
    • 50MP wide
    • 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10MP

🔋 Battery & Charging

  • Flip 7: 4,300mAh
  • Flip 7 FE: 4,000mAh
  • Both support 25W wired and wireless charging

🌐 Connectivity

  • Flip 7: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Flip 7 FE: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Series: Top Features and Improvements

  • Larger main and cover displays:
    Flip 7 now has a larger 6.9-inch display and a 4.1-inch cover screen that wraps around the cameras for a more immersive experience.
  • Refined design:
    It measures just 6.5mm when unfolded, making it slimmer than its predecessor.
  • Durable build:
    Both phones come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, aluminum frames, and IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.
  • Latest One UI 8 with Android 16:
    Both devices run Samsung’s newest software with Galaxy AI features.
  • Flip 7 FE is essentially a rebadged Flip 6 with minor changes and a budget-friendly price tag.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE: Price in India and Availability

💸 Flip 7 Price (India)

  • 12GB + 256GB: ₹1,09,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,21,999

Colors: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint (exclusive on Samsung.com)

💸 Flip 7 FE Price (India)

  • 8GB + 128GB: ₹89,999
  • 8GB + 256GB: ₹95,999

Colors: Black and White

Pre-Order Offers and Release Date

The Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE are now available for pre-order starting July 9, 2025. Early deliveries will begin from July 22, while general availability starts July 25.

🎁 Launch Offers

  • Flip 7 buyers get a free storage upgrade worth ₹12,000
  • Flip 7 FE buyers get a free upgrade worth ₹6,000

