Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE in India: Prices, Specs, and Features Revealed
Samsung has officially launched its next-gen foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, in India. While the Flip 7 stands out as a premium flagship device, the Flip 7 FE offers a more affordable foldable experience, making the clamshell design more accessible.
Table of Contents
Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Flip 7 FE: Key Specifications Compared
📱 Display
- Flip 7:
- Main: 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Flip 7 FE:
- Main: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz
⚙️ Processor
- Flip 7: Exynos 2500 (latest flagship chipset)
- Flip 7 FE: Exynos 2400
💾 RAM & Storage
- Flip 7: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
- Flip 7 FE: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
📸 Camera
- Both feature dual rear cameras:
- 50MP wide
- 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP
🔋 Battery & Charging
- Flip 7: 4,300mAh
- Flip 7 FE: 4,000mAh
- Both support 25W wired and wireless charging
🌐 Connectivity
- Flip 7: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
- Flip 7 FE: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Series: Top Features and Improvements
- Larger main and cover displays:
Flip 7 now has a larger 6.9-inch display and a 4.1-inch cover screen that wraps around the cameras for a more immersive experience.
- Refined design:
It measures just 6.5mm when unfolded, making it slimmer than its predecessor.
- Durable build:
Both phones come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, aluminum frames, and IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.
- Latest One UI 8 with Android 16:
Both devices run Samsung’s newest software with Galaxy AI features.
- Flip 7 FE is essentially a rebadged Flip 6 with minor changes and a budget-friendly price tag.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE: Price in India and Availability
💸 Flip 7 Price (India)
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹1,09,999
- 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,21,999
Colors: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint (exclusive on Samsung.com)
💸 Flip 7 FE Price (India)
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹89,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹95,999
Colors: Black and White
Pre-Order Offers and Release Date
The Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE are now available for pre-order starting July 9, 2025. Early deliveries will begin from July 22, while general availability starts July 25.
🎁 Launch Offers
- Flip 7 buyers get a free storage upgrade worth ₹12,000
- Flip 7 FE buyers get a free upgrade worth ₹6,000