Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE in India: Prices, Specs, and Features Revealed

New Delhi: Samsung has officially launched its next-gen foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, in India. While the Flip 7 stands out as a premium flagship device, the Flip 7 FE offers a more affordable foldable experience, making the clamshell design more accessible.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Flip 7 FE: Key Specifications Compared

📱 Display

Flip 7: Main: 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Cover: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Flip 7 FE: Main: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Cover: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz



⚙️ Processor

Flip 7: Exynos 2500 (latest flagship chipset)

Exynos 2500 (latest flagship chipset) Flip 7 FE: Exynos 2400

💾 RAM & Storage

Flip 7: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage Flip 7 FE: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

📸 Camera

Both feature dual rear cameras: 50MP wide 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 10MP

🔋 Battery & Charging

Flip 7: 4,300mAh

4,300mAh Flip 7 FE: 4,000mAh

4,000mAh Both support 25W wired and wireless charging

🌐 Connectivity

Flip 7: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Flip 7 FE: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Series: Top Features and Improvements

Larger main and cover displays:

Flip 7 now has a larger 6.9-inch display and a 4.1-inch cover screen that wraps around the cameras for a more immersive experience.

Flip 7 now has a and a that wraps around the cameras for a more immersive experience. Refined design:

It measures just 6.5mm when unfolded, making it slimmer than its predecessor .

It measures just 6.5mm when unfolded, making it . Durable build:

Both phones come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 , aluminum frames, and IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

Both phones come with , aluminum frames, and for water and dust resistance. Latest One UI 8 with Android 16:

Both devices run Samsung’s newest software with Galaxy AI features .

Both devices run Samsung’s newest software with . Flip 7 FE is essentially a rebadged Flip 6 with minor changes and a budget-friendly price tag.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE: Price in India and Availability

💸 Flip 7 Price (India)

12GB + 256GB: ₹1,09,999

₹1,09,999 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,21,999

Colors: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint (exclusive on Samsung.com)

💸 Flip 7 FE Price (India)

8GB + 128GB: ₹89,999

₹89,999 8GB + 256GB: ₹95,999

Colors: Black and White

The Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE are now available for pre-order starting July 9, 2025. Early deliveries will begin from July 22, while general availability starts July 25.

🎁 Launch Offers