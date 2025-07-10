TSRTC to Roll Out 422 New Buses Including Express and Deluxe Services Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to enhance public transportation by introducing 422 new buses, aimed at improving services and phasing out overused, outdated vehicles.

Four Categories of New Buses for Different Routes

The new buses will cover a range of services, including:

Palle Velugu (294 buses)

Metro Deluxe (88 buses)

Deluxe (23 buses)

Express Buses (17 buses)

These will serve both rural and urban routes, ensuring better connectivity between villages, towns, and cities, especially Hyderabad.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Focus on High-Demand Routes and Women’s Travel Under Mahalaxmi Scheme

According to officials, there is a surge in demand for Palle Velugu and Express buses on routes from rural areas to urban centers. This demand has intensified since the launch of the ‘Mahalaxmi Scheme’, which allows free bus travel for women, leading to overcrowding on certain services.

Some buses have seen occupancy levels reach 100–120%, and the introduction of new buses is expected to ease congestion and improve passenger comfort.

1,150 New Buses Purchased Last Year; 422 Set to Hit Roads Soon

Last year, TSRTC purchased a total of 1,150 buses, of which 728 buses have already been deployed. The remaining 422 buses are now being readied for launch in key areas across Telangana.

Also Read: Hyderabad Woman Kills Father Over Extramarital Affair Obstruction, Goes to Movie with Lover After Murder

Phasing Out Old Buses Based on Kilometres and Age

TSRTC has also announced that older buses will be retired based on specific criteria:

13–15 lakh km usage or 15 years of age for Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, and City Ordinary buses

usage or for Up to 10 lakh km for Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, and AC buses

This move ensures that only well-maintained, safe, and fuel-efficient buses remain in operation.

Improved Connectivity and Reduced Operational Burden

The introduction of new buses is expected to: