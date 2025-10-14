Gold Prices Set New Record Highs, Silver Also Surges Sharply – Check Latest Rates

Hyderabad: The relentless surge in gold prices is now hitting not only the general public but also the affluent, as the precious metal continues to climb to unprecedented levels. On Tuesday alone, the price of one tola of gold jumped by nearly Rs 3,000, pushing the rate past the Rs 1.3 lakh mark and setting a new record.

Market sources in Hyderabad’s bullion market reported that 24-carat pure gold (10 grams) surged by Rs 2,720 to reach Rs 1,30,820, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) now stands at Rs 1,21,150. The upward momentum is being fueled by both domestic demand and global market trends.

Silver prices also witnessed a sharp increase, rising by Rs 3,000 in a single day, with the current rate at Rs 1,86,200 per kilogram in Hyderabad.

Analysts note that gold prices in 2025 have been rising at a breakneck pace. So far this year, rates have increased by over 50 percent, and compared to 2022, the cumulative rise has touched 140 percent.

With the festive season approaching, a period when gold and silver purchases traditionally surge as symbols of prosperity, experts warn that prices could climb even higher. If the current trend continues, 24-carat gold (10 grams) could exceed Rs 1.5 lakh, creating further challenges for buyers across the country.

Jewellers and market experts are advising customers to plan purchases carefully, as volatility in precious metal rates is expected to persist in the coming weeks.