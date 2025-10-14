Telangana Govt Approves Over 1.55 Lakh New Ration Cards: Food Distribution to Begin in November

Hyderabad: In a major initiative aimed at supporting low-income families, the Telangana government has approved over 1.55 lakh new white ration cards for residents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. According to the Department of Civil Supplies, these new cards will benefit approximately 5.77 lakh citizens, ensuring access to essential daily commodities.

Authorities received more than 6 lakh applications, out of which 1,55,267 families were deemed eligible and issued ration cards. The first phase of distribution began in July, and following a review of new applications, additional families were included in the list. Officials confirmed that regular distribution of ration under the new cards will commence in November, with 3,463 tonnes of rice allocated for this purpose.

Hyderabad : 64,187 cards will serve over 2.86 lakh beneficiaries , with 1,683 tonnes of rice allotted.

: 64,187 cards will serve over , with allotted. Medchal : 45,647 cards will benefit 1.14 lakh people , with 849 tonnes of rice provided.

: 45,647 cards will benefit , with provided. Rangareddy: 44,448 cards will cover 1.47 lakh beneficiaries, with 886 tonnes of rice reserved.

The Civil Supplies Department confirmed that all arrangements for ration distribution across districts have been finalized to ensure timely delivery to eligible families.

However, sources indicate that the announcement has sparked tensions among political groups in the city. Allegations have surfaced regarding preferential treatment in issuing cards, with some Congress and MIM workers disputing whose recommendations were prioritized. Experts stress that public welfare schemes should remain free of political influence, as delays or favoritism ultimately impact ordinary citizens, who often spend hours waiting in ration queues.

The government maintains that the distribution process is being conducted transparently, but public attention now focuses on whether the promised November rollout will be implemented fairly and efficiently, reaching all entitled beneficiaries as intended.