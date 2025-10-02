Horrifying Incident: Fear of Losing Job, Govt Teacher Leaves 4th Child in Jungle

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh – In a deeply disturbing incident, a government School Teacher allegedly abandoned his newborn child in a forest, fearing that the baby’s birth could threaten his job. The shocking case has drawn widespread outrage after the infant was miraculously rescued by villagers.

According to police, the accused, identified as Bablu Dandolia of Nandanwadi village, works as a government teacher. His wife, Raj Kumari, gave birth to a baby at their home on September 23. But within hours, Bablu carried the newborn into a nearby forest and left her hidden beneath a rock.

Investigators said the couple believed that having more than two children might cost Bablu his government post. Already parents to three children, they feared the fourth child would be discovered and reported, putting his job at risk. In a desperate attempt to conceal the birth, they chose to abandon the infant.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills Police Nab Cellphone Robbery Gang, Recover Oppo Phone and Dio Bike

Tragically, the newborn endured an entire night alone in the forest. Ants bit the baby severely, and he shivered in the cold while crying for help. Early the next morning, villagers passing by heard the wails and rushed to the spot. They found the child under the rock and immediately shifted him to a hospital.

Doctors confirmed that the baby was weak and injured but has since stabilized following treatment. Police have registered a case against Bablu and his wife, who are now in custody and being questioned.

Authorities have condemned the act, calling it a gross violation of parental responsibility. Meanwhile, the rescued infant remains under medical observation, with child welfare officials monitoring his care.

The incident has sparked debate about misconceptions surrounding government service rules and the extreme steps some families take out of fear, misinformation, and social stigma.