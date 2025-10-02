Jubilee Hills Police Nab Cellphone Robbery Gang, Recover Oppo Phone and Dio Bike

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police cracked a cellphone robbery case within days of the crime, arresting two young men and a juvenile while also recovering the stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle used in the offence.

According to police, the robbery took place in the early hours of September 30. The complainant, Pinjari Sadhiq (19), a resident of Rahmath Nagar, was on his way to work around 3 a.m. When he reached near Metro Pillar No. 1540, close to Swastik Medical Store in Jubilee Hills, he was stopped by a group of assailants on a Honda Dio. The attackers allegedly assaulted him and forcibly snatched away his Oppo mobile phone before fleeing.

Acting swiftly on credible information, the investigating officer along with the crime team rushed to Yusufguda Check Post and apprehended two accused, identified as Paspulate Anuvesh alias Annu (24), a resident of Borabanda and Mohammed Sohail alias Sonu (24), a delivery boy from Safdar Nagar, Borabanda. A juvenile in conflict with law (CCL) was also taken into custody. Another accused, Md. Azhar (23), a resident of Allapur near Sana Hospital, has been identified but is absconding.

During questioning, the arrested accused admitted to their role in the offence. Police recovered the stolen Oppo cellphone along with the Dio motorcycle (TS09FX8614) used in the crime. Efforts are underway to track down the absconding offender.

A case has been registered under Cr. No. 603/2025, U/Sec 309(2), (6) BNS at Jubilee Hills Police Station. The investigation is being led by Detective Inspector Satyanarayana, under the supervision of K. Venkateshwara Reddy (SHO Jubilee Hills), P. Venkatgiri (ACP Jubilee Hills Division), and Ch. Srinivas (DCP West Zone, Hyderabad).

Police Appeal

The Hyderabad City Police have urged citizens to remain alert, especially during late-night and early-morning hours. People are advised to avoid isolated stretches and to immediately report any suspicious movement or persons by dialing 100 or contacting the nearest police station. Officials stressed that stringent action will continue against such offenders, and public cooperation is crucial in maintaining safety and law and order in the city.